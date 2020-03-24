Živě: Co bude letos s maturitami? A změní koronavirus školství? Sledujte speciál DVTV

24. 3.  Gabriel

Švédská aktivistka Greta Thunbergová oznámila, že měla nejspíš koronavirus

před 1 hodinou
Švédská klimatická aktivistka Greta Thunbergová předpokládá, že se nakazila koronavirem. Nyní se již ale zotavila, uvedla na Instagramu. Symptomy pocítila před deseti dny po návratu z Bruselu, stejné potíže, ač trochu vážnější, měl i její otec.
"Cítila jsem se unavená, měla jsem zimnici, bolelo mě v krku a kašlala jsem," uvedla 17letá aktivistka. Poznamenala, že ve Švédsku se není možné nechat otestovat, pokud člověk nepotřebuje naléhavou lékařskou péči.

"Proto jsem nebyla na COVID-19 testována, ale vzhledem k symptomům a okolnostem je mimořádně pravděpodobné, že jsem to měla," uvedla o nemoci způsobené koronavirem.

The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve

Thunbergová poznamenala, že se nemocná v podstatě necítila, což je u koronaviru obzvláště nebezpečné, neboť takoví lidé mohou nakazit seniory, kteří jsou považováni za rizikovou skupinu. Proto vyzvala k odpovědnosti vůči ostatním. "Naše chování může být pro mnohé ostatní otázkou života a smrti," uvedla. Dodala, že se po návratu do Stockholmu na dva týdny izolovala od matky a sestry v pronajatém bytě.

V rozhovoru s nadací agentury Reuters Thunbergová prohlásila, že na koronaviru není nic pozitivního, ale že nákaza ukázala, jak svět dokáže rychle zareagovat, když je to nutné. Dodala, že takováto rychlá akce je klíčová také v tažení proti globálnímu oteplování.

 
