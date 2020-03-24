Třetí oběť koronaviru v Česku. 71letá žena v Praze měla další zdravotní problémy

Švédská aktivistka Greta Thunbergová oznámila, že měla nejspíš koronavirus
Švédská aktivistka Greta Thunbergová oznámila, že měla nejspíš koronavirus

Švédská klimatická aktivistka Greta Thunbergová předpokládá, že se nakazila koronavirem. Nyní se již ale zotavila, uvedla na Instagramu. Symptomy pocítila před deseti dny po návratu z Bruselu, stejné potíže, ač trochu vážnější, měl i její otec.
"Cítila jsem se unavená, měla jsem zimnici, bolelo mě v krku a kašlala jsem," uvedla 17letá aktivistka. Poznamenala, že ve Švédsku se není možné nechat otestovat, pokud člověk nepotřebuje naléhavou lékařskou péči.

"Proto jsem nebyla na COVID-19 testována, ale vzhledem k symptomům a okolnostem je mimořádně pravděpodobné, že jsem to měla," uvedla o nemoci způsobené koronavirem.

The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve

Thunbergová poznamenala, že se nemocná v podstatě necítila, což je u koronaviru obzvláště nebezpečné, neboť takoví lidé mohou nakazit seniory, kteří jsou považováni za rizikovou skupinu. Proto vyzvala k odpovědnosti vůči ostatním. "Naše chování může být pro mnohé ostatní otázkou života a smrti," uvedla. Dodala, že se po návratu do Stockholmu na dva týdny izolovala od matky a sestry v pronajatém bytě.

V rozhovoru s nadací agentury Reuters Thunbergová prohlásila, že na koronaviru není nic pozitivního, ale že nákaza ukázala, jak svět dokáže rychle zareagovat, když je to nutné. Dodala, že takováto rychlá akce je klíčová také v tažení proti globálnímu oteplování.

 
V Česku zemřel třetí pacient s COVID-19, 71letá žena v pražské Všeobecné fakultní nemocnici. Podle ministra Vojtěcha měla další zdravotní problémy.
Sněmovna schválila zvýšení schodku letošního rozpočtu ze 40 na 200 miliard

Sněmovna schválila zvýšení schodku letošního rozpočtu ze 40 na 200 miliard

Příjmy rozpočtu tak proti původnímu plánu klesnou o 89,8 miliardy korun, naopak výdaje mají vzrůst o 70,2 miliardy korun.
Pozastavení EET i odpuštění záloh. Poslanci pomůžou živnostníkům, zazněla modlitba

Pozastavení EET i odpuštění záloh. Poslanci pomůžou živnostníkům, zazněla modlitba

Elektronická evidence tržeb se pozastaví na dobu vyhlášeného stavu nouze a následující tři měsíce.
NHL bude kvůli koronaviru snižovat platy zaměstnanců

Vedení NHL přistoupí s účinností od 1. dubna ke zkrácení mezd zaměstnancům v administrativě elitní severoamerické hokejové ligy o 25 procent. Podle informací agentury Bloomberg by se škrty měly dotknout pracovníků s příjmem přesahujícím 75.000 dolarů ročně. Opatření, které by mělo lize pomoci minimalizovat ekonomické ztráty způsobené pandemií koronaviru a nucenou pauzou, potvrdil komisionář NHL Bill Daly, blíže je ale komentovat odmítl.

NHL je přerušená od 12. března, do konce základní části v té době zbývaly zhruba tři týdny. Zástupci soutěže nyní zvažují možnosti, jak sezonu dokončit a odehrát i play off.

Hráčů a zaměstnanců klubů se škrty plánované vedením NHL netýkají. Jednotlivé týmy už ale zavádějí vlastní úsporná opatření. Vedení Montrealu dnes oznámilo, že k 30. březnu dočasně propustí 60 procent zaměstnanců. Zároveň ale vytvoří fond, z něhož se jim bude dál hradit pojištění a zhruba 80 procent platu po dobu osmi týdnů.

Snížení platů o 20 procent plánovala i společnost Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, která vlastní hokejový klub New Jersey Devils a basketbalový tým Philadelphia 76ers z NBA, vedení ale nakonec změnilo názor. "Tohle je mimořádné období, jaké většina z nás nikdy nezažila, a obvyklá obchodní rozhodnutí momentálně nestačí. Zaměstnancům i fanouškům se omlouvám, že jsme to nepochopili," uvedl jeden z spolumajitelů Josh Harris.

Zdroj: ČTK
Dostál: Velký zásah, dost se to ve mně pere. Co nejdříve chce znát nový termín her

Dostál: Velký zásah, dost se to ve mně pere. Co nejdříve chce znát nový termín her

Kajakář Josef Dostál považuje rozhodnutí o odložení olympiády za logické vyústění současné pandemické situace, ale má z něj rozporuplné pocity.
Obrazem: Tito lidé nemohou odejít z ulic. V Římě kvůli koronaviru strádají bezdomovci

Obrazem: Tito lidé nemohou odejít z ulic. V Římě kvůli koronaviru strádají bezdomovci
Už tak těžký život zkomplikovala lidem bez domova v Itálii nynější pandemie koronaviru. Kvůli omezení pohybu osob v ulicích není nikdo, kdo by jim dal drobné nebo jídlo.
Červený kříž od té doby zvýšil svou pomoc italským bezdomovcům.
Kubová chtěla končit, Seemanová studovat v zámoří. Odložení her jim mění plány

Kubová chtěla končit, Seemanová studovat v zámoří. Odložení her jim mění plány

Odložení olympijských her v Tokiu na rok 2021 výrazně narušilo životní plány elitních českých plavkyň Simony Kubové a Barbory Seemanové.
