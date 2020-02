Tajnou jadernou havárii v Evropě odklízeli vojáci USA. Teď se dočkali malé satisfakce

#OTD in 1966: Palomares B-52 crash (Spain): a USAF bomber on patrol collides with a KC-135 on mid-air refueling (a total of 7 dead, 4 survivors). The jet had 4 nuclear bombs on board: two contaminated local crops with plutonium and another was lost at sea for nearly 3 months. pic.twitter.com/cqgsbVl3Mh