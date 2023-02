Loupež v chaosu války. Kdo z Libanonu ukradl tajné dokumenty, zůstává záhadou

Ep 166 is out and we're talking about the British Bank of the Middle East heist, thats still unsolved!...Or is it? We get into the story one journalist dug up about how a bank heist went down in the middle of a war. check it out... https://t.co/B6C7b00g6Rhttps://t.co/8EBCwemJQP pic.twitter.com/xxcc7vpzLY