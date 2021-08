Čínské kamery se zdokonalily na zadržených Ujgurech. Čechy snímají na ulici i úřadech

As #HK IT analysts found out, #Dahua, #China’s partially state-owned CCTV producer, includes special functions for detecting #Uyghurs w/ its products. Dahua reportedly helps #CCP to monitor Uyghurs & #Muslim minorities in #Xinjiang



SDK available on GitHubhttps://t.co/S0VtplkFA1 pic.twitter.com/GZKlz8MBOJ