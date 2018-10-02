reklama
 
 

Nobelovu cenu za fyziku dostala trojice vědců za přínos v laserové fyzice

před 19 minutami
Nobelovu cenu za fyziku dostala trojice vědců Arthur Ashkin, Gérard Mourou a Donna Stricklandová. V úterý to oznámila Královská švédská akademie věd. Ocenění za vědci putuje díky jejich "průkopnickým zjištěním na poli laserové fyziky". Po 55 letech je mezi oceněnými žena.

Připravujeme podrobnosti.

autoři: ČTK, Zahraničí | před 19 minutami

