Na Vánoce se vloupal do opatství a ukradl Kámen osudu. Stal se skotskou legendou

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 All of us at the SNP are deeply saddened at the death of Ian Hamilton. He will be forever remembered for his role in returning the Stone of Destiny to Scotland and as an inspiration to the independence movement.



❤️ Our condolences go to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/00Jb36SijY