Rusko propustilo ukrajinskou zdravotnici, která natáčela utrpení v Mariupolu

Ukrainian paramedic Taira is greeted in Ukraine. Taken captive in Mariupol on 16 Mar, released 17 June



By education, Yulia Paievska is an aikido trainer&designer. With Russia's war in 2014, she formed the paramedic team "Angels of Taira" which by 2019 rescued >500 🇺🇦servicemen pic.twitter.com/Txod3H43aJ