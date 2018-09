U břehů Británie se roztáčí největší větrná farma světa. Podívejte se, jak vznikala

Today is an exciting day! The inauguration of the world's LARGEST #offshorewind farm: @OrstedUK's Walney Extension!



Located in the Irish Sea, it has 87 turbines: 47 8MW @MHIVestas models and 40 7MW @SiemensGamesa models, bringing its total capacity to 659MW! #ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/v70A2Fkyqk