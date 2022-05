Rusové buší na brány Severodoněcku a Lysyčansku, ukrajinským silám hrozí obklíčení

"Oksana Balandina, 23, is carried by her husband Viktor at a public hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022. Oksana lost both legs and 4 fingers on her left arm when a shell sticking in the ground near her house exploded on March 27.⁠"📷 Emilio Morenatti pic.twitter.com/84Xep4gI2q