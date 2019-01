Boj o půdu i peníze. Kanada staví na území indiánů plynovod, kmen mluví o válce

SHARE WIDELY - Wet'suwet'en territory is under siege by RCMP tactical forces, who are working with TransCanada to force a pipeline through our territory. Yesterday Gitdumt'en people and supporters were forcibly removed from our homelands for upholding our Wet'suwet'en laws. Militarized police confronted unarmed Indigenous people with assault and sniper rifles and made 14 arrests. As of now, Gitdumt'en Clan spokesperson Molly Wickham remains in state custody along with several others. We have never signed treaties with Canada or given up our rights and title to these lands. Canada is violating Anuk Nu'at'en (Wet'suwet'en law), it's own colonial laws, and UNDRIP. The violent separation of our people and our lands is no different today than it was 150 years ago. We fear for our neighbours at Unist'ot'en Camp who now face a similar prospect of state violence. Today there are international solidarity actions with the Wet'suwet'en. Attend one near you: https://www.facebook.com/events/2225649537692362/ For ways to support: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=225163691762758&id=212798726332588 To donate: https://www.gofundme.com/gitdumt039en-access-point #WETSUWETENSTRONG #NOTRESPASS #WEDZINKWA #NOPIPELINES No use of footage without consent. Direct media enquires to michaeltoledano@gmail.com