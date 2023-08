Tři místa, kde Rusové ztrácejí. Ukrajinci tlačí okupanty, míří k hlavní obranné linii

1/23 Ukraine 🗺️map summary for Sat 12th August 2023



Highlights:

-Russian forces claim they have withdrawn from Urozhaine.



-Kozachi Laheri raid reportedly expands, no geolocations as proof though yet



-Another BMPT taken out near Spartak



