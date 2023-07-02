Střelba v Baltimore. Podle médií jsou na místě čtyři mrtví a skoro 30 zraněných

Reportérka Fox News s odvoláním na nejmenovaného policistu uvedla na Twitteru, že bylo zraněno 29 lidí, z toho 19 bylo s to vyhledat ošetření vlastními silami.
Střílelo se v oblasti zvané Brooklyn Homes v jižní části Baltimoru, kde se sešly stovky lidí na místní slavnosti.
Policie uvedla, že uspořádá tiskovou konferenci.
BPD is on scene of a masa shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District. Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO are on scene. Media Staging Area will be located at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue. pic.twitter.com/2JK5F09WMB— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 2, 2023