Střelba v Baltimore. Podle médií jsou na místě čtyři mrtví a skoro 30 zraněných

Aktualizováno před 1 hodinou
Několik mrtvých a desítky zraněných si vyžádala střelba ve městě Baltimore v americkém státu Maryland, uvedla televize Fox News. Na svém webu zmínila neověřené zprávy o čtyřech mrtvých. Policie podle agentury AP potvrdila hromadnou střelbu, ale počet obětí dosud neupřesnila. Na místě činu jsou policisté a záchranáři.
Reportérka Fox News s odvoláním na nejmenovaného policistu uvedla na Twitteru, že bylo zraněno 29 lidí, z toho 19 bylo s to vyhledat ošetření vlastními silami.

Střílelo se v oblasti zvané Brooklyn Homes v jižní části Baltimoru, kde se sešly stovky lidí na místní slavnosti.

Policie uvedla, že uspořádá tiskovou konferenci.

 

Střelba v Baltimore. Podle médií jsou na místě čtyři mrtví a skoro 30 zraněných

