Van der Bellen zůstane rakouským prezidentem, vyhrál zřejmě už v prvním kole voleb

Some good news: where Austria's 2016 presidential election brought an uncomfortably close 2nd round win for Alexander van der Bellen over far-right FPÖ's Norbert Hofer, today Van der Bellen is projected to have won landslide reelection at 1st round. FPÖ's Rosenkranz far behind. pic.twitter.com/PNbN8ofCt5