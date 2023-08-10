Zahraničí

Požáry na Havaji rozdmýchal vítr z hurikánu. Rozsah zkázy odhalil až přelet vrtulníku

Havajský ostrov Maui bojuje s obrovskými lesními požáry. Situace se vyhrotila v úterý, kdy viceguvernérka Sylvia Lukeová vyhlásila stav nouze a mobilizovala národní gardu.
Požáry si vyžádaly už 36 mrtvých, informují ve čtvrtek americká média.
Plameny jsou nejničivější kolem města Lahaina (na fotce) na západě ostrova, kde poškodily část historického centra a přiměly lidi k útěku do moře. Lukeová uvedla, že obnova ostrova, na kterém plameny ničí rozsáhlé plochy vegetace, potrvá roky.
Ostrov se 160 tisíci obyvateli ve středu opustilo 11 tisíc lidí, ještě více odletů čekají úřady ve čtvrtek, píše stanice CNN. Americký prezident Joe Biden nařídil mobilizovat federální pomoc.
Americká Havaj bojuje s rozsáhlými požáry. Z ostrova Maui úřady evakuovaly přes 11 tisíc lidí, další čekají na odvoz. Plameny zabily 36 lidí a obklopily hlavně město Lahaina na západě ostrova, kde poničily i historické centrum. Práci hasičům a záchranářům komplikuje silný vítr a vyschlá půda.

