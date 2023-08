Wagnerovci se blíží k hranici NATO. Polsko se bojí provokací a posílá k nim vojáky

Belarusian President Alexander #Lukashenko may have signaled his intent to use the #WagnerGroup to create a foundation for an unspecified Belarusian “contract army.” https://t.co/7taxjQTzjV



Lukashenko did not provide details on the “contract army’s” organizational structure,… https://t.co/GXJ1Cnkgdi pic.twitter.com/FJW3je2oxl