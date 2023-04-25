Zahraničí

Joe Biden bude obhajovat post prezidenta USA. Pomozte mi dokončit práci, vybízí

ČTK
Aktualizováno před 12 minutami
Americký prezident Joe Biden definitivně potvrdil, že se bude v roce 2024 ucházet o znovuzvolení. Po týdnech spekulací v úterý zahájil předvolební kampaň zveřejněním tříminutového klipu, v němž hovoří o "extremismu" Republikánské strany pod vedením exprezidenta Donalda Trumpa a o potřebě postavit se za demokracii a základní svobody.
Americký prezident Joe Biden.
Americký prezident Joe Biden. | Foto: Reuters

"Každá generace zažívá okamžik, kdy se musela postavit za demokracii. Postavit za své základní svobody. Jsem přesvědčen, že tohle je ten náš," uvedl 80letý politik Demokratické strany.

 

Aktualizováno před 12 minutami
