Bezprecedentní krok. Europoslanci chtějí potrestat Maďary kvůli Orbánově vládě

“Madam Sargentini working on her report”, cartoon by fiercly pro-Orbán online outlet https://t.co/i3IThBrd3h ahead of next week’s Article 7 vote against #Hungary.https://t.co/i3IThBrd3h's publisher (Modern Média Group) is directly owned by Orbán’s spin doctor, Árpád Habony. pic.twitter.com/Bsu57a50X7