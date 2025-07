Mezi mrtvými je i strojvedoucí. Vyšetřovatelé tuší příčinu tragédie vlaku v Německu

🚨 Train derailment in Germany: 3 dead, 50+ injured



A passenger train went off the rails — likely due to a landslide.



A storm may have washed out the embankment just before the crash.



📰 Schwäbische Zeitung reports: the front car derailed left, and carriages flew 5 meters up a… pic.twitter.com/dFTV6TTDOB