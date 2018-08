"Je to katastroficky špatné." Ukrajinský režisér Sencov umírá, konec je blízko, napsal z vězení

I can barely breath reading this



Oleg #Sentsov passed a letter to his cousin Nataliya through his lawyer. She says situation is "catastrophically bad", he can barely stand, and the end is near.



Oleg's "crime" was to oppose #Russia|n occupation of #Crimea