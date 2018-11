V severní Kalifornii našli po požáru další mrtvé, počet obětí už vystoupal na 63

This Lone Peak Hotshots were released from the Rapid Fire, and are taking a few minutes to clean up before reporting to their next fire. Hotshot crews are assigned to wildfires to work the most difficult parts of the fire. Once they have completed their tasks, they are reassigned to another fire that need their services. Hotshot crew members are typically of college age, in extremely good physical condition and are supervised by a cadre of dedicated career employees that have many years of firefighting experience. Hotshots are the elite firefighters of the wildland fire fighting service. The Lone Peak Hotshots are a part of the Utah State, Division of Natural Resources. http://lonepeak.utah.gov/ Photo by Nicholas Stiles , Lone Peak Hotshots #payettefires2015