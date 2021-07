Nový normál. Extrémní vedra v Kanadě způsobuje změna klimatu, nevyhnou se ani Česku

This is crazy! The Canadian town of Lytton (marker on map) hit 49.6ºC today, setting a new national heat record for the 3rd straight day. The record prior to this heatwave was 45ºC.



Impressively, Canada's lowest temp today was -1.3ºC, making a 50.9ºC range across the country! pic.twitter.com/BcThnLsA7o