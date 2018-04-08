reklama
 
 

Reportáž: Maso k obědu je v nejchudší části Maďarska luxus. Místní volí Orbána, bojí se uprchlíků

před 1 hodinou
V nejchudší části Maďarska budou ze strachu z migrantů volit Fidesz | Video: Martin Ehl |  02:03
Maďaři jdou v neděli k volbám, hlavním favoritem je strana Fidesz suveréna zdejší politiky a současného premiéra Viktora Orbána. V kampani straší před finančníkem Georgem Sorosem a uprchlíky. Reportér Aktuálně.cz před volbami navštívil nejchudší část země - i tady místní dají hlas Orbánovi. Mají strach z migrantů.

autor: Martin Ehl | před 1 hodinou

