Reportáž: Maso k obědu je v nejchudší části Maďarska luxus. Místní volí Orbána, bojí se uprchlíků

Line of voters in the 14th district of Budapest in front of a polling station. This is an electiral district with a high number of reregistration. Turnout is still record high in #hungaryelections pic.twitter.com/2pPc0akZwZ— Viktória Serdült (@sviki1980) April 8, 2018
autor: Martin Ehl | před 1 hodinou
Centrum.cz | Atlas.cz 1999 – 2018 © Economia, a.s.
O nás | Všechny služby | Volná místa | Inzerce | Služby firmám | Všeobecné podmínky | Cookies | Ochrana osobních údajů | Audiovizuální mediální služby | Nápověda
Jakékoliv užití obsahu, včetně převzetí článků je bez souhlasu Economia, a.s. zapovězeno.