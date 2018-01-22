reklama
 
 

Spojené státy přesunou ambasádu do Jeruzaléma do konce roku 2019, oznámil vicepremiér Pence

před 5 hodinami
Americký viceprezident Mike Pence. Americký viceprezident Mike Pence. | Foto: Reuters
Washington chce přesunout svou ambasádu z Tel Avivu do Jeruzaléma do konce roku 2019. V projevu k izraelskému parlamentu to v pondělí podle agentury Reuters oznámil americký viceprezident Mike Pence. "V nadcházejících týdnech naše administrativa učiní kroky, které povedou k plánovanému otevření americké ambasády v Jeruzalémě před koncem nadcházejícího roku" řekl Pence. "Jeruzalém je hlavní město Izraele a prezident Donald Trump tak pověřil americké ministerstvo zahraničí, aby se začalo připravovat na přesunutí naší ambasády z Tel Avivu do Jeruzaléma," dodal, aniž by upřesnil konkrétní datum otevření zastupitelského úřadu.

autor: ČTK | před 5 hodinami

