Spojené státy přesunou ambasádu do Jeruzaléma do konce roku 2019, oznámil vicepremiér Pence

The Trump admin will advance our plan to open our Embassy in Jerusalem & the Embassy will open before the end of next year. @POTUS made his decision “in the best interests of the U.S” but he also made it clear we believe this decision is in the best interests of peace #VPinIsrael pic.twitter.com/YlyuqjYt2v— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 22, 2018
