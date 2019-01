Zvířecí diplomacie. Čína pandami odměňuje i trestá, péče o medvědy stojí miliony

If you think the opening of #ZooBerlin’s Panda Garden in the presence of Xi Jinping and Angela Merkel was the best #panda moment of 2017, vote for it on the Giant Panda Awards website https://t.co/ZjvdMLh3ep. Votes can be cast until 21 January@XHNews @ChinaDailyUSA @PDChina pic.twitter.com/vYwnQ5ymEF