Němečtí Zelení jsou in. Strana řeší, kdo má být kancléř, a chystá radikální kroky

For the first time ever, the Greens in Germany have taken over the first place in our Poll of Polls model for a national parliamentary election https://t.co/EwfQYTD1DP



Green: 26%

CDU/CSU: 25%

AfD: 13%

SPD: 13%

FDP: 8%

Linke: 8%

Other: 7% pic.twitter.com/UJzhnw1mvP