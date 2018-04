Muž na soutěži snědl nejpálivější chili papričku. Skončil v nemocnici s obrovskými bolestmi

Here's one more reason to "fear the reaper" -- the Carolina Reaper, that is, said to be over 400 times spicier than jalapeños.



A 34-year-old man ate one and got excruciating pain in his head and neck, prompting him to go to an ER, according to a report. https://t.co/9ogJU6gNJQ pic.twitter.com/4k0wEVB1pv