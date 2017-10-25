reklama
 
 

Ministr pro brexit je hitem sociálních sítí. Řekl, že Československo teď nemá žádnou vládu

před 1 hodinou
David Davis. David Davis. | Foto: Reuters
Britský ministr pro vyjednávání o odchodu země z Evropské unie David Davis si na sociálních sítích uřízl ostudu a vysloužil posměch za komentář k českým volbám. Uvedl v britském parlamentu doslova: "Československo v tuto chvíli nemá žádnou vládu." Na tento kiks uživatelé na Twitteru reagují například dodatkem, že žádnou vládu už nemají ani Rhodesie nebo Sovětský svaz. Další píší, že Svatá říše římská bude těžkým partnerem pro vyjednávání, nebo se ptají, jak to nyní má s vládou Rakousko-Uhersko. Davisovo přeřeknutí připomíná někdejší proslov spolkového kancléře Helmuta Kohla, který v Bundestagu omylem řekl Česko místo Čečensko.
Doporučujeme

autor: Zahraničí

    reklama
    reklama
    reklama
    Komerční sdělení
    reklama

    Nejčtenější

    1. Pirát Bartoš: Legalizace konopí naplní pokladnu víc než EET. Zemanovo zdraví už na funkci nestačí
    2. Proměněná republika: Zisky a ztráty na mapě Česka. Kde získal Babiš a Okamura, kde ztratila ČSSD
    3. Pithart: Jednobarevná mapa Česka je až děsivá. Lidé rázně odmítli politický systém, je to vážné
    4. Kalousek: Odejít z čela TOP 09 jsem se rozhodl už před volbami, říct to voličům by ale nebylo fér
    5. Barevnější mapa Česka: ANO a ti druzí. Babiš vyhrál všude. Kdo kde skončil druhý za ním?

    Doporučujeme

    Zvítězil starý dobrý klid na práci. Babiš i Okamura vytěžili naše instinkty ze 70. a 80. let Zvítězil starý dobrý klid na práci. Babiš i Okamura vytěžili naše instinkty ze 70. a 80. let

    Sponzorované odkazy

    reklama
    Přejít na hlavní stránku Aktuálně.cz
    Mobilní verze