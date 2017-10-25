Ministr pro brexit je hitem sociálních sítí. Řekl, že Československo teď nemá žádnou vládu

Quote of the day so far from David Davis, former Europe minister:— Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 25, 2017
"Czechoslovakia doesn’t currently have a government"
When the problem of the Sudetenland is resolved Brexit will be easier.— Alex TalbotRemain (@alextalbot116) October 25, 2017
And the King of France is bald..— Joel Adams (@Argus_JoelA) October 25, 2017
Nice to see Davis come up with his most factually accurate statement in years.— Nicolas Bouchet (@nickbouchet) October 25, 2017
Thrace is also without an executive. And the Tsar hasn’t been heard of in a while.— Darren Boyle (@misterscoop) October 25, 2017
