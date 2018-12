Policejní psi z Česka a Slovenska budou sloužit v Kanadě. Nahradí vysloužilého ovčáka

Today we recognized the retirement of Police🐕 KATO - who loyally served our community for 8 yrs along side Pc Montigny. Chief Frederick introduced 2 new🐕's - Pc Montigny will handle PSD Nik - and we welcome Pc Eric Willson to the K-9 Unit to handle PSD Coal.

👍🏻KATO-Well Done🦴 pic.twitter.com/s1BfhteeIG