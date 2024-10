"Jsou jich miliony." Videa potvrzují obavy, na Ukrajině dochází k nebezpečnému zlomu

🇷🇺 z-publics have published a video showing North Korean soldiers training at a training ground in 🇷🇺



🔻CyberFlour reports that the video was filmed in Sergeevka, Primorsky Krai, 🇷🇺. The 127th Motorized Infantry Division of the Kutuzov Order is located there 230 km away from 🇰🇵 pic.twitter.com/ZtW4UvpPoq