Interpol při zátahu na pašeráky zabavila přes 15 tisíc zvířat po celém světě

Operation Thunderball : a worldwide customs and police operation led by INTERPOL and the World Customs Organization has resulted in the seizure of large quantities of protected flora and fauna across every continent. From 4 - 30 June, border, customs, police and environmental officers in 109 countries intercepted and seized protected wildlife products ranging from live big cats and primates to timber, marine wildlife and derived merchandise such as clothing, beautify products, food items, traditional medicines and handicrafts. Initial results have led to the identification of almost 600 suspects and triggered arrests worldwide, with further arrests and prosecutions anticipated as ongoing global investigations progress. https://www.interpol.int/News-and-Events/News/2019/Wildlife-trafficking-organized-crime-hit-hard-by-joint-INTERPOL-WCO-global-enforcement-operation?utm_campaign=Operation%20Thunderball&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social