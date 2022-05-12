Zahraničí

Finsko míří do NATO. Prezident a premiérka oznámili, že podporují vstup do aliance

ČTK ČTK
Aktualizováno před 6 minutami
Finský prezident Sauli Niinistö a ministerská předsedkyně Sanna Marinová oznámili, že podporují vstup země do Severoatlantické aliance. Finsko a Švédsko přehodnocují svou neutralitu a zvažují členství v NATO v souvislosti s ruskou invazí na Ukrajinu.
Finská premiérka Sanna Marinová.
Finská premiérka Sanna Marinová. | Foto: Reuters

Připravujeme podrobnosti.

 

