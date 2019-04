Odklad brexitu možná vnese chaos do europarlamentu. Britové tam mohou být do října

#EUCO on #Brexit:



-Extension of article 50 granted until 31 October.

-UK to organise #EUelections2019 if Withdrawal agreement not ratified by 22 May.

-No reopening of the Withdrawal Agreement.

-Principle of sincere cooperation will apply to UK.