Devět z deseti pacientů s covidem mělo po vyléčení potíže, ukázal korejský průzkum

📍WORRISOME—Over 91% of #COVID19 patients in South Korea survey report suffering from residual effects after recovery. #longhaulers



Fatigue (26.2%), inability to focus (24.6%), brain/mental problems, & loss of taste/smell, among many symptoms. #longcovid https://t.co/Mqr1nkKDkw pic.twitter.com/ADkIhLomXE