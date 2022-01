Bosna na ostří nože. Muslimové čelí výhrůžkám, Srbové kráčeli ulicemi s pochodněmi

Serb nationalists gathered this evening in Novi Pazar with burning torches singing nationalist songs and glorifying the myth of Greater Serbia.



Lyrics to the song "Bright Sun From Kosovo, Shine" claim the cities of 🇧🇦, 🇭🇷, 🇽🇰, and 🇲🇪 as part of "the merciful land [of Serbia]". https://t.co/OvgpvE5m8j