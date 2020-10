Z Arktidy přichází varovné zprávy o úniku metanu. Oceán nezamrzá, jak by měl

1/2: In the course of the #MOSAiCexpedition, the #Arctic sea-ice retreated more rapidly in the early summer & summer of 2019 & 2020 than ever before. The summertime sea-ice extent was only half of what it was 40 years ago.#ClimateChange #expedition #Polarstern



