Špinavé kamiony jsou pro něj malířským plátnem. Rusovy výtvory berou dech
8. 1.  Čestmír

Špinavé kamiony jsou pro něj malířským plátnem. Rusovy výtvory berou dech

Martin Přibyl Martin Přibyl
před 33 minutami
Pro většinu z nás špinavá auta jen hyzdí ulice. Rus Nikita Golubjov, vystupující na Instagramu pod přezdívkou Proboynick, se s tím rozhodl něco udělat. Auta zašpiněná solí a prachem ze silnic jsou pro něj plátnem, na které maluje. Podívejte se do galerie.
View this post on Instagram

C Двадцатым, друзья! Happy 2020, guys! Ребята, спасибо вам всем за поддержку, это очень важно для меня, вас внезапно стало 100 (сто) тысяч!!! и столько приятных слов вы мне сказали, это очень радует, а также круто, что и неприятные слова вы не стесняетесь писать, но делаете это культурно. Вот вам новогодняя крыса из нержавеющей стали, на удачу. Пусть год будет полон интересного, и все будцт здоровы. Одна любовь. 🧡 I want to thank all of you for a big support, and all the kind words and cheer ups you've sent. I appreciate that very much and it really helps me on my way. There are already 100 thousands of you, guys, i cant believe it and its a great new year present for me)) Here's my new year steel rat, may it bring you luck. Wish you a very interesting year, and may all of you and those you love be healthy. One love 🧡 Thanks @bastard242 who took me out to make this piece just before new year. #dirtyart #reversegraffity #vandalism #illegal #dirtyfingers #dirtycarart #rat #steelrat #metalrat #2020 #proboynick #streetart #moscowstreetart #rawart #citysketchbook

A post shared by Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) on

Ocelová krysa

Pro Nikitu vše prý začalo jako experiment, ale dnes už je to všechno větší. Na Instagramu, kam svoje výtvory přidává s hashtagem #dirtycarart, ho sleduje přes sto tisíc lidí. Ocelová krysa je prvním letošním výtvorem.

auto Aktuálně.cz street art Rusko nákladní auto špína umění

