Špinavé kamiony jsou pro něj malířským plátnem. Rusovy výtvory berou dech

C Двадцатым, друзья! Happy 2020, guys! Ребята, спасибо вам всем за поддержку, это очень важно для меня, вас внезапно стало 100 (сто) тысяч!!! и столько приятных слов вы мне сказали, это очень радует, а также круто, что и неприятные слова вы не стесняетесь писать, но делаете это культурно. Вот вам новогодняя крыса из нержавеющей стали, на удачу. Пусть год будет полон интересного, и все будцт здоровы. Одна любовь. 🧡 I want to thank all of you for a big support, and all the kind words and cheer ups you've sent. I appreciate that very much and it really helps me on my way. There are already 100 thousands of you, guys, i cant believe it and its a great new year present for me)) Here's my new year steel rat, may it bring you luck. Wish you a very interesting year, and may all of you and those you love be healthy. One love 🧡 Thanks @bastard242 who took me out to make this piece just before new year.