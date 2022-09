Glosa: Vypouštěči pneumatik si hrají na ekology, přitom jde o starý dobrý třídní boj

🚨600+ SUVS DEFLATED IN 9 COUNTRIES IN WORLDWIDE NIGHT OF ACTION🚨



SUVs ‘disarmed’ last night in UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Czech Republic & Canada - exactly 2 months before #COP27 climate summit and 6 months since Tyre Extinguishers launch pic.twitter.com/cfwhlLLHiI