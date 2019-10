Kondolenční kniha Aktuálně.cz: Čtenáři psali své vzkazy či vzpomínky na Karla Gotta

11. 10. 2019

Mary Elizabeth Frye

Do not stand at my grave and weep,

I am not there, I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow.

I am the diamond glint on snow.

I am the sunlight on ripened grain.

I am the gentle autumn rain. When you wake in the morning hush,I am the swift, uplifting rushOf quiet birds in circling flight.I am the soft starlight at night. Do not stand at my grave and weep.I am not there, I do not sleep.(Do not stand at my grave and cry.I am not there, I did not die!)